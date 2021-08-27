‘No greater service than guiding students’, says Sonu Sood

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood, who was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ program on Friday said that there is no greater service than guiding students.

While speaking to the reporters the actor said, “Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will achieve.”

The ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ is a programme where the mentors will take out ten minutes every week to guide the students.

“I am impressed by the transformation in Delhi government schools in the past year. High-quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation-building. I urge the youth of India to come to be a part of ‘Desh Ke Mentors’,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that the launch of the programme will be in mid-September this year.

“We have worked very hard to transform Delhi’s government schools. Now we want to make education a people’s revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation,” said Kejriwal.