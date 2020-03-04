No impact of COVID-19 on Hyderabad Metro footfall yet: HMRL MD

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Tuesday directed all Metro employees regarding preventive measures for Coronavirus.

“HMRL has taken steps for the Coronavirus protection in Metro, Stations would be cleaned only after operational hours when the passengers are not present.” NVS Reddy Managing Director of HMRL

Further, Mr. Reddy said, “We are keeping a close watch on the situation Health Minister, Eatala Rajendar and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao are monitoring the position. So far there has been no impact on ridership. The number of passengers travelling in the Metro Rail has been normal, just like it’s been on any other working day.” NVS Reddy added.

Steps taken for Coronavirus protection in Metro Rail:

Metro employees have all been counselled about preventive measures to be taken: hand hygiene, do’s & don’ts, reporting sickness etc

Cleaning of metro stations /trains/ touch surface areas/escalators, hand rails etc., with soap/detergents after operational hours when passengers are not there;

Soon anouncements and display would be started for passengers.

