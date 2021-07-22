No intentions to contest the Huzurabad elections: Ex-IPS officer Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: Addressing the media personnel after taking voluntary retirement from the government service senior IPS officer Dr. RS Praveen Kumar expressed his desire to be part of active politics.

However, the ex-officer clarified he has no intentions to contest the Huzurabad by assembly elections. He said there is nothing wrong to become a part of active politics.

Praveen Kumar said that during the past 70-80 years, backward classes have suffered a lot. He said he will fight for the rights of the backward community.

Praveen Kumar said he will follow the principles of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, Dr.B.R Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram by working for the development of the backward classes in the education, employment and health sectors.