No IPL matches in Hyderabad, who is responsible?

Hyderabad: Not a single IPL match out of 60 will be played in Hyderabad. Who is responsible?!

It will be the first time when no IPL match will be held in the city. Hyderabad Cricket Association had announced its readiness to host these matches.

State Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao had written letters to BCCI and IPL Management requesting them to hold the IPL matches in the city. But, the IPL and BCCI have decided not to hold any of the 60 matches in Hyderabad. The IPL matches shall begin from 19 April 2021.

Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season



Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 28, 2021

BCCI and IPL approved 12 matches in Motera stadium, considered to be the biggest cricket stadium in the world. It is said that the reason for the largest number of matches to be held in Ahmedabad is due to the BCCI Secretary Jai Shah, the son of Amit Shah who hails from this city.

Out of 60 matches, 12 shall be held in Ahmedabad, 10 in Chennai, 10 matches in Bangaluru, 10 in Kolkatta, 8 in Delhi and 10 matches shall be played in Mumbai where the Corona cases are increasing.

Hyderabad Cricket Association

In Hyderabad, there is widespread anger among cricket fans for ignoring the city for IPL matches.

However, on careful scrutiny, it is found that the Hyderabad Cricket Association is responsible for the BCCI and IPL Management ignoring Hyderabad for these matches. As per the BCCI rules no matches shall be held in a city where the Cricket Association’s general body meeting does not approve the last year’s income and expenditure accounts.

It is the failure of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to hold its general body meeting which leads to ignoring the city’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium for hosting the IPL matches.