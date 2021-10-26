No linking of COVID-19 vaccination to govt schemes: Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana director of Public Health, Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday denied making any statement linking COVID-19 vaccination with ration and pensions given by the government. He stated that the state government has not taken any such decision.

The director was reacting to supposed rumours that the state was planning to link COVID-19 vaccinations with welfare schemes. In a statement, Dr. Rao further requested the media not to publish and broadcast news without any confirmation. He also reiterated that all people should come forward to take first and second dose vaccinations for their own safety and for the safety of the nation.

As of Monday, 179 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana, taking its total number of cases to 6,70,453.