No lockdown in Telangana, clarifies KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday clarified that the state will not go into another lockdown.

However, he urged people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety norms and avoid mass gatherings. “People should duly wear masks, sanitize their hands and maintain physical distance without fail,” he said.

“Even the closure of schools is temporary. We took measures to control the extreme spread in schools and hostels,” KCR added.

“In terms of testing, Telangana has been one of the best performing states. It has also been mentioned by the Central government on several occasions,” KCR said, adding that the state effectively battled the virus and its impact on the economy too.

KCR was responding to Congress legislative party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, after the latter said that all business establishments remaining functional even as the COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Telangana.