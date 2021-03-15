No need for CBI investigation into lawyers couple murder: HC

Hyderabad: The High Court of the State today heard the case of the double murder of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani.

The court made it clear that there was no need to handover the case to CBI. It made it clear that it was directly supervising the progress of the case .

A division bench of the court also said that it was going through the same Pain what the father of Vaman Rao is going through after the murder of his son and daughter in law. It also said that the investigation in the case was going on in a proper manner. The court opined that the handing over the case to CBI would waste the precious time .

Meanwhile, The police told the HC that they had interrogated 25 witnesses in the case so far and added that they had also seized the weapons used by the accused to murder the couple. They also told the HC that they had sent the CC TV footage and mobile phone videos to FSL for examination. The HC later adjourned the case to April 7 for further hearing.