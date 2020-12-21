No New Year celebrations in TN hotels, resorts and beaches

Chennai, Dec 21 : The Tamil Nadu government on Monday banned New Year celebrations in hotels, clubs, resorts, restaurants, beach resorts and on the beaches in the state to prevent spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the government said hotels, clubs, resorts and beach resorts will function as usual on December 31, but there will be no permission for New Year celebrations that night.

Similarly, there will be no permission for New Year celebrations on the roads and beaches.

The government said people will not be allowed to go to beach on December 31 and January 1.

