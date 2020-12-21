No New Year celebrations in TN hotels, resorts and beaches

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 4:26 am IST
No New Year celebrations in TN hotels, resorts and beaches

Chennai, Dec 21 : The Tamil Nadu government on Monday banned New Year celebrations in hotels, clubs, resorts, restaurants, beach resorts and on the beaches in the state to prevent spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the government said hotels, clubs, resorts and beach resorts will function as usual on December 31, but there will be no permission for New Year celebrations that night.

Similarly, there will be no permission for New Year celebrations on the roads and beaches.

The government said people will not be allowed to go to beach on December 31 and January 1.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  MP politics heats up as IPS officers named in FIR
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 4:26 am IST
Back to top button