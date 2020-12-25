No other team rotates wicketkeepers like India does: Gambhir

New Delhi, Dec 25 : Former batsman Gautam Gambhir lashed out at the Indian team management for the replacing Wriddhiman Saha with Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper for the second Test against Australia. Gambhir said that no team rotates wicketkeepers on the basis of conditions.

“It’s unfortunate that Wriddhiman Saha has played just one Test match in this series and he hasn’t done well and gets dropped. Imagine what happens to Pant if he doesn’t do well in this Test or the third Test. What do you do then? Would you go back to Wriddhiman Saha,” Gambhir said on YouTube channel Sports Today.

Gambhir, 39, said that the insecurity that comes with the constant changes that India make is the reason why they look unsettled.

“That’s why this team looks so unsettled because no one is secured. Professional sport is all about security. Everyone has talent when they are representing the country. All they want is security and that assurance that we are there to back you, not just by words but by action. No one apart from India rotates wicketkeeper based on conditions,” said Gambhir.

“Actually, it’s been unfair on Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha both over a long period of time when they have picked and chosen players on conditions. You don’t do that with wicketkeepers. You do that with bowlers. In overseas conditions, you play two spinners based on conditions, its understandable, but which other team in the world has chopped and changed wicketkeepers based on conditions. No one apart from India.”

