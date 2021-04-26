No oxygen shortage at TIMS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs, G Kishan Reddy yesterday said that the centre is committed to provide vaccination to all.

There is no shortage of oxygen, vaccines, beds, and facilities in TIMS and ESI hospitals here. Prime minister Narendra Modi is trying to create awareness among people on Corona protocols as cases surge he said.

The minister visited the two key hospitals in the city and monitored COVID-19 care and services. He asked the state governments not to comment on the centre for more vaccines, oxygen and use disaster management fund for such treatment.

There are 600 beds, 700 Remdesivir injections in TIMS, and the centre arranged 200 ventilators he said. We are taking all steps to address these issues by importing from Singapore, Germany and other countries.

Both the hospitals have all facilities to treat COVID-19 patients and people are advised to follow COVID-19 protocols.