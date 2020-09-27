No permanent ceasefire from Taliban until settlement: Khalilzad

By News Desk 1Updated: 27th September 2020 9:51 am IST
No permanent ceasefire from Taliban until settlement: Khalilzad

Kabul, Sep 27 : Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, has said that the Taliban will not agree to a comprehensive ceasefire until there is a political settlement in place.

“The Taliban will not accept a ceasefire, comprehensive and permanent, until there is a political settlement. And that is not unprecedented in similar conflicts elsewhere, I think they can do a reduction of violence, they have said they will consider it depending on what the proposal is. The government is supportive of it too,” TOLO News reported on Saturday citing Khalilzad as saying in an interview with PBS News Magazine.

Khalilzad said that the US is ready to work with the Afghan government and the Taliban for a reduction in violence.

READ:  Oil Ministry yet to recover $510 mn from contractors under PSC: CAG

The envoy’s remarks come as the Taliban continues to increase attacks in multiple areas in Afghanistan.

In the latest incidents of violence, clashes were reported in parts of Badakshan; Taluqan in Takhar province; and Kunduz province.

Reports indicate that violence is currently surging in 10 provinces of the country.

Based on the statistics of the Afghan security agencies, over the past two weeks the Taliban initiated 350 operations in various region, resulting in the deaths of 20 civilians, while 80 others were injured

The Taliban has however rejected these figures, saying the casualties occurred as a result of mortar attacks by the Afghan forces.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  LS passes National Forensic Sciences, Rashtriya Raksha Universities Bills
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 27th September 2020 9:51 am IST
Back to top button