No permission for Teacher’s Chalo Assembly rally: Anjani Kumar

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Monday clarified that no permission was given for the proposed Chalo Assembly rally by the Teacher’s Association.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar informed media tahat during the Assembly session, no gathering was allowed in the city, particularly in the vicinity of the Assembly building since prohibitoru orders are in force.

He also said smooth running of Assembly session is the foundation of a healthy democracy and it is our responsibility to ensure that there is no disturbance in that,” he said.

The Commissioner warned of strict legal action if any attempt was made to mobilize crowds for such ‘Chalo Assembly’ calls by the Teacher’s Association.