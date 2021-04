Hyderabad: Telangana State Animal Husbandry Minister Srinivas Yadav has clarified that state government has no plan to impose lockdown.

Addressing the media persons the minister said that instead of imposing full lockdown in the state, the government is taking every possible measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He added that though there has been a rise in the COVID-19 cases, the people should not fear about it.