No plan of night curfew, lockdown in Telangana: Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Etela Rajender has said that there is no need to impose a night curfew or lockdown in the state. However, he urged the people to follow the covid-19 guidelines.

The minister also said that the government is taking standard preventive measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Various government hospitals in the state are offering treatment as well as vaccination. The primary health centers are also administering the covid vaccine, he added.

Appealing to the persons who are aged above 45 years to come forward for the vaccination, he asked them not to believe in the rumours. He also advised the public to wear masks, avoid mass gatherings, maintain social distance, and regularly use hand sanitizers.

Meanwhile, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is in regular touch with the health department’s higher officials and district medical and health officers.

Greater Hyderabad along with the districts which are witnessing a rise in the number of covid-19 cases are being closely monitored.