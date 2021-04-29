No plan to impose lockdown in Telangana: Chief secretary Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar has said that government has no plan to impose lockdown in the state. He also said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control.

Dismissing the lockdown rumour that is going rounds on social media and other platforms, he said that it is creating panic and an artificial shortage of essential items. The situation in the states where lockdown is imposed is different, he added.

He urged people to stay at home, wear masks and follow other COVID-19 protocols. He also asked people not to get panic.

CM not in favour of lockdown in Telangana: Home minister

Earlier, the home minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is not in favour of lockdown in the state as the poor will suffer. The CM will take a decision after April 30 based on the outcome of the night curfew and the health department’s recommendation, he added.

Yesterday, the director of public health Dr. Srinivas said that the next four weeks are crucial in the battle against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Stating that May is the month of marriages and festivals, he said that the people of the state should be on alert.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the state registered 7994 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to over 4.27 lakh, while the toll rose to 2,208 with 58 more fatalities, the government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 1630, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (615) and Ranga Reddy (558), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on April 28.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 4, 27,960 while with 4009 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3, 49, 692. The state has 76,060 active cases.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 percent, while it was 1.1 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 81.71 percent, while it was 82.1 percent in the country.