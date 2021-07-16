No prelims for recruitment to any posts except Group 1: APPSC

16th July 2021
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday announced that there will be no preliminary examinations for all its recruitments, save for Group 1 selections.

APPSC member S. Salam Babu also announced the application of 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation.

He said that the APPSC has completed appointments for 30 of the 32 notifications it has issued until now, but Group 1 and polytechnic college lecturers’ appointments are currently stuck in the courts.

“With the changes we brought in the written exams and interviews, we will ensure that there will be no objections or errors in the appointments. The state government is completely cooperating with the APPSC in this regard,” Babu said.

Several unemployed youth and unions have made many representations in the past two years for cancelling the preliminary stage of examinations.

Unlike the earlier practice of taking up to 18 months to complete an examination, Babu said that the APPSC will now conduct the exams within three months of notification, follow it up with interviews, and the results in quick succession.

According to Babu, APPSC will issue a notification for filling 1,180 posts in August, which will include the recruitment of forest beat officers, assistant beat officers, assistant engineers and several others.

