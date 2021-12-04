No proposals for new medical colleges from Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: The Union health ministry on Friday told the Lok Sabha that Telangana has not submitted any proposal pursuing new medical colleges under a centrally-sponsored scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district or referral hospitals”.

The Minister for State for Family Health and Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar responded to a question raised by Nalgonda Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and said that all states were requested to submit proposals for consideration for Phase-III of this scheme but zero proposals came from the state of Telangana.

At present, there are 5,240 MBBS seats and 2,337 PG seats in a total of 35 private and government medical colleges in Telangana. On the question of Uttam Kumar Reddy as to when the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar will become a super speciality hospital, the minister replied that the project completion deadline is at the year 2024 and a sum of Rs 28.16 crore has been released until now. The total cost of the AIIMS-Bibinagar project is Rs 1028 crores.