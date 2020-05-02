No relief for residents of Yakutpura

Hyderabad: Since the lockdown starts, many NGOs, businessmen, rich individuals came forward to help the poor in need.

Where they are feeding many poor, homeless people some are still waiting for some help either from any organization or their area’s corporator, MLA.

Residents of Sadatnagar, near Masjid-e-Ayesha, Yakutpura also waiting for some help since lockdown. Till now they did not receive any kind of help from any MLA or any corporator.

Talking to siasat.com, they said that till now no-one came to them to help. Some members are taking their aadhaar cards to provide them token but at last they were said that the token has finished.

