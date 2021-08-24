No RTC service in many old city areas, Metro work in doldrums

Hyderabad: A pessimist view is gaining ground that the public representatives who have failed to ensure the RTC bus services in the old city cannot work for the Metro Rail service.

In many areas of the old city of Hyderabad where the bus service was available, the Telangana state RTC had introduced the minibus services in those areas due to an increase in traffic. But after some time the minibusses were stopped and the people in the old city have no RTC buses for their commute except private mode of transport.

In the past, the old city areas like Yakutpura, Talabkatta, Santosh Nagar, Madannapet, Shahganj, Misrigunj, Fateh Darwaza, Doodhbauli, Kalapathar, Hussainialamj, Mehboobchowk and other areas were having bus services and the citizens were utilizing them to reach their destinations.

But due to the expansion of the city roads and an increase in the population the bus services in the old localities were stopped and started in new areas of the city. Unfortunately, the state RTC has completely ignored the areas of the old city.

Many people in old city like Yakutpura and other areas go to Shalibanda, Khilwat, Bahadurpura, Enginebowli or Falaknuma to catch the RTC bus.

The areas of the old city where the RTC bus service is still available are Lal Darwaza, Huppugowda, Jangammate, Puranapul, Champapet and other areas.

Due to the narrowness in the roads and an increase in traffic the TS RTC had introduced mini buses in the past which, however, have been stopped gradually. The commuters in the old city face great inconvenience and financial burden due to non availability of the RTC service.

The commuters in old city’s Muslim areas allege that, in spite of many reminders, the RTC officials have failed to restore the bus services in their areas and dilly dallying the matter.

Same is the case with the public representatives as they were requested many times to ensure restoration of the RTC bus services in the old city but to no avail.