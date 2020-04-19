No school fee Hike for academic year 2020-21: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday informed that the private schools across the state shall not proceed with the hike in the school fee.

He informed that the state cabinet has taken a decision not to allow more than 10,000 private schools to hike fee for the academic year 2020-2021. He also told that all schools shall only collect tuition fee on month-wise basis.

“Its an Government order for schools not to collect hiked school fee, if anybody found violating the orders it will attract strict action” said KCR.

If any school insists demanding hiked fee, the parents can call Dial 100 police control room.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.