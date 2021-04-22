No shortage of oxygen, beds in Telangana: Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister E. Rajender has said that the state government is taking every possible step to prevent the public from getting infected by the COVID-19 and is also prepared to spend crores of rupees if a scenario arises.

Speaking to the media persons, the health minister said that the chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s utmost concern is to keep the public safe from the pandemic. While participating in the celebrations of the Ramnavi festival in Huzurabad, he said that if people strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols, the second wave of the pandemic can be defeated.

The minister further said that in the past week there is a rampant increase of the COVID-19 cases and the government has taken up measures to keep the beds and oxygen available in the hospitals. He said that the public should not believe in the rumours regarding the shortage of beds and oxygen in the hospitals.

E. Rajender said that the Chief Minister will soon become healthy and will be in the service of the public. He also dismissed the reports of the shortage of vaccines in the state and said that the state government has appealed to the central government for extra doses of vaccine.

The health minister said that the state government has sought assistance from the center regarding extra oxygen requirements.