No shortage of oxygen in Telangana: Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: The health Minister Etala Rajender today said that there is no shortage of oxygen to treat Corona cases in the state. We are acquiring more oxygen stocks than required a day he informed media persons here.

We require 270 tons oxygen a day and we get 400 tons of oxygen to cater to growing demands he clarified. We made necessary arrangements for the purpose from other states, he claimed. The people should not visit private hospitals to be looted and ensure they get free treatment in the hospitals. Charges are fixed by the government are to be strictly followed by the private hospitals he said. Else the Government will take serious action against them, the minister warned. The Minister urged the people to avoid fear and get vaccinated when needed.

We have made arrangements to get more oxygen stocks and injections to provide immediate services. We are receiving complaints against hefty charges by the private hospitals. They must have humanitarian gesture when the situation is out of gear. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announce to give free vaccines to all. For this the Chief Minister allotted Rs 2500 cr the health minister claimed.

During Corona second wave we surge in the cases and we offer better services. Chief minister directed for timely services by getting more health staff. All Government hospitals in districts will get oxygen plants as stated by the centre he said.

The centre is giving us adequate supply of medical oxygen and there is no shortage now he claimed. The health minister assured that everyone coming to the Government. Hospitals will get vaccines free of cost.