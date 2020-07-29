No sign of Eid Namaz in Mecca Masjid and Shahi mosque this year

Hyderabad: Though Eid-ul-Adha is approaching, there is no sign of Eid prayer in Mecca and Shahi mosques. The Mosques committee has allowed five people to pray at a time. Friday jamaat is also restricted for curbing the virus.

Moulana Hafiz Rizwan Qureshi confirmed that there will be no Eid prayer in the two historical mosques. Muslims who were expecting to pray in congregation will have to wait till the country sees a considerable drop in the numbers. The Superintendent Mohammad Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui had announced the news.

Immense capacity may aggravate the cases

Mr Siddiqui had earlier said that the mosque’s capacity is around 10000. On Fridays only 3000-5000 people offer namaz. While on Eid, the count crosses the maximum capacity of the Mecca mosque.

The number of active cases right now among Muslims can suddenly rise if a few corona positive people come to pray at Mecca Masjid. Also, the number of worshippers who want to offer prayer at the mosque may increase. In such a situation, it will be difficult to stop the spread.

Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam mosque authorities are also not to allowing public in its premises. The government had allowed religious places to reopen for public. However, the managing committee mosques decided to follow social distancing.

Precautionary measures

As a precautionary measure mosques will keep the toilets and ablution rooms shut. People will have to come prepared from their homes.

Jamia Nizamia, the renowned Islamic University of Hyderabad issued two separate fatwas. Wherein social distancing and wearing of masks were advised.