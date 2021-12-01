No UPA left, Opposition must unite to fight BJP: Mamata

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that no UPA is left now and all the like-minded Opposition parties must unitedly fight the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At her much-anticipated meeting with Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Banerjee discussed the strategy for all Opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the next elections.

Pawar, who met Banerjee along with his senior party leaders, said that they held a long discussion on various political issues.

Also Read Maharashtra makes RT-PCR must for domestic passengers

“We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of the people,” he said.

The meeting was the prime political highlight of Banerjee’s two-day Mumbai trip when Shiv Sena leaders, MP Sanjay Raut and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray called on her.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could not meet her as he is currently convalescing after a spine surgery last month.