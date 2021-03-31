No water shortage in Hyderabad, Secunderabad during summer: HMWSSB

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said there will be no water shortage in twin cities during the summer season.

The residents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will not face drinking water scarcity due to good rain last season and the presence of enough water stock in the reservoirs.

Water supply in old city

The HMWSSB officials said measures will be taken to better the water supply in areas of old city specially Charminar, Bahadurpura, Husaini Alam, Chanchalguda, Fateh Darwaza, Jahannuma, Falaknuma, Begumbazar, Nampally, Bazargate, Idibazar, Santoshnagar and other areas.

As per the HMWSSB officials there is no water scarcity complaints from any area of twin cities.

According to HMWSSB officials currently the requirement of twin cities is 27 Mgd and in view of the enough water stock there would not be any water shortage during this summer.

There will be no need for drinking water supply through the tankers this summer, HMWSSB officials said.