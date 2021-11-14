No water supply for 24 hours in parts of Hyderabad from tomorrow

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 14th November 2021 7:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: No water supply for 24 hours in parts of city from tomorrow
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Friday that drinking water supply will be cut-off for 24 hours in certain parts of the city, beginning from 6 am on November 15, 2021 to 6 am on November 16.

The affected areas include Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Yellareddyguda, Vengalraonagar, Somajiguda, Venkatagiri, Panduranganagar, and Kabir Nagar under the Moosapet division.

According to the Water Board officials, the existing 1,000 mm Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) pipeline is being replaced with a mild steel pipeline at nala crossing near Safdar Nagar.

HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

