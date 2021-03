Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have informed that there will be no water supply in a few areas of Hyderabad on Thursday.

These areas include Mansoorabad, Nagole, R.K.Puram, Chaitanyapuri, Maruthinagar, Kothapet, Chilkanagar, Uppal areas and Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

The water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours starting from 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The HMWSSB has urged the public to use water conservatively to avoid any inconvenience.