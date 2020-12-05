Noguera apologises to Nus, one-match suspension revoked

Panjim, Dec 5 : FC Goa striker Alberto Noguera’s one-match suspension has been revoked after the Spaniard issued an apology to NorthEast United head coach Gerard Nus, the Indian Super League (ISL) said on Saturday.

Noguera had been handed the suspension for pushing Nus at the end of a heated 1-1 draw between the two sides on November 30.

The league said in a statement on Saturday that FC Goa had provided more footage to the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, including new video material, in addition to a letter of apology from Noguera to Nus.

“In his unconditional apology, Noguera stated, ‘It was never his intention cause any bodily harm or show any form of disrespect’. The player mentioned, ‘He was only trying to get the game started as soon as possible and the heat of the moment along the intensity of the game got the better of him’,” said the league.

“The Committee, after being satisfied with the video footage and Noguera’s explanation, has decided to alter its decision. He is now eligible for selection in FC Goa’s next ISL game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, December 6.”

Source: IANS

