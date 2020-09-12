Noida Metro sees steady rise in ridership

Noida: The Noida Metro recorded a ridership of 1,375 on Friday, showing a steady rise in the number of passengers since services on the Aqua Line resumed earlier this week, officials said.

The Aqua Line saw a ridership of 1,212 on Thursday, up from 1,061 on Wednesday, 725 on Tuesday and approximately 500 on Monday, according to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

“The Aqua Line had 1,375 passengers through Friday, both morning as well as evening shifts combined. The Aqua Line will begin its full-fledged operations from Saturday,” an NMRC spokesperson said.

The metro services will be available from 6 AM till 10 PM from Monday to Saturday. The services will be available from 8 AM till 10 PM on Sundays, officials said.

The services on the Aqua Line resumed with curtailed timings on Monday after remaining suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trains are running in two shifts — from 7 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 9 PM — at an interval of 15 minutes.

The Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

According to NMRC rules, people with a body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius and without ‘green status’ on the Aarogya Setu mobile app will not be allowed entry into stations.

The NMRC had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for commuters found without a face mask and Rs 100 for those caught spitting inside trains or on metro premises.

It said masks would be available on payment basis at three metro stations — Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk — for a minimum of Rs 5 and a maximum Rs 30 for needy commuters.

Prior to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Aqua Line had an average daily ridership of approximately 25,000, according to officials.

