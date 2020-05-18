Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy to be rereleased in Hong Kong

Washington D.C.: Warner Bros. has announced that it will rerelease Christopher Nolan’s iconic ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy into Hong Kong theatres for a limited time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news comes as Hong Kong’s cinemas cautiously reopen after an enforced lockdown related to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The screening of the trilogy will be done in selected Hong Kong cinemas, including Imax, ahead of the still slated release of Nolan’s latest film ‘Tenet’ on July 17.

‘Batman Begins’ (2005) will be screened on June 4, ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) on June 11 and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) on June 18.

The upcoming rerelease of ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy in Hong Kong follows Warner Bros. rerelease of a 4K remastered version of ‘The Matrix’ in the territory earlier this month.

Source: ANI

