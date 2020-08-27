Non bailable warrant issued against jailed UP MLA’s wife

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 27 : A local court in Bhadohi has issued a non bailable warrant (NBW) against the wife of jailed Legislator Vijay Mishra.

Ramlali Mishra, who is a MLC from Mirzapur, is wanted in a case of alleged grabbing of property of their relative. The plea of their son Vishnu Mishra for interim bail against his arrest in the same case has also been rejected.

Vijay Mishra was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on August 14 and is presently lodged in Chitrakoot jail.

According to Superintendent of Police R. B. Singh, “The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate has issued NBW against Ramlali Mishra who is absconding.”

Inspector Gopiganj, Krishnanand Rai, said that their son Vishnu’s plea for interim bail against his arrest was also rejected by the District Judge’s Court earlier this week.

The official said that the search for the mother and son has been intensified and they will be arrested soon.

Ramlali Mishra is the co-accused with her husband and son in a case lodged on August 8 by her relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari.

On a complaint of Tiwari, the Gopiganj police station registered a case against the three under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 449 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant has alleged that the Mishras had grabbed his property.

On August 13, Vijay Mishra had released a video message fearing a threat to his life and to his family. This was a few hours before his arrest from Madhya Pradesh.

Source: IANS

