Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa team up for new song ‘Nach meri rani’

By News Desk 1 Updated: 8th September 2020 6:20 am IST
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa team up for new song 'Nach meri rani'

Mumbai, Sep 7 : Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has lately emerged as a darling of music videos. She is now all set to star in a new song voiced by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Titled “Nach meri rani”, the new track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Guru posted a boomerang video on Instagram where he is seen rehearsing with Nora.

“Get ready for the blast,” he captioned the clip.

“We shot for a new track after almost five months. It is something fresh and the song has a very upbeat groovy vibe like my other songs. Post lockdown, it was the first shoot we did in Mumbai in a week’s schedule following all safety precautions and government norms,” Guru said.

READ:  Radhika Madan shares a 'dirty picture'

Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis has directed the moves of Guru and Nora in the video of the upcoming song.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close