Nora Fatehi takes up WAP challenge, video goes viral

By Sameer Published: 12th September 2020 9:55 am IST
Nora Fatehi
Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi not only took up the WAP challenge but also gave it a humorous twist.

At the beginning of the video, she said that many people were requesting her to take up the challenge. Soon, she started performing a dance to the song by Cardi B, WAP. As usual, she performed some of the difficult dance steps.

Later, she gave twist to the challenge.

A woman dressed as a regular homemaker threw pair of the slipper from the kitchen on the actress and said that “What is this WAP? People are dying from corona and you are dancing”.  

