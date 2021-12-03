North coastal Andhra Pradesh braces for cyclonic storm

Visakhapatnam: North coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast brace for cyclone as depression intensified into a deep depression over west-central and adjoining the south Bay of Bengal on Friday.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression lay centred at 0530 hrs about 580 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam.



It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the IMD bulletin issues at 0850 hrs said. It is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning.



“Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts during the subsequent 24 hours with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph,” the IMD said.



The met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely on Saturday.



The IMD has forecast squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over west-central and adjoining southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to commence along and off North Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coasts from the midnight of December 3 and increase gradually becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph from December 4 evening, for the subsequent 12 hours.



Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Authorities have also declared a two-day holiday for educational institutions in coastal areas.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh commissioner for disaster management K. Kannababu said the deep depression may move closer to the north Andhra-Odisha coast on Saturday morning. He said the people should remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains and squally winds. He advised people to take all precautions in view of the likely flooding of low-lying areas.



Visakhapatnam district collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), revenue and irrigation departments to remain alert. He said with heavy rains likely under the influence of the deep depression, the officials should take all precautionary measures. The collector 66 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 55 personnel of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were ready for rescue and relief work.