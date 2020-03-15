menu
15 Mar 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
Not Aamir Khan but his pillow is Kareena’s fav co-star

Posted by Younus Updated: March 15, 2020, 6:53 pm IST
Mumbai: If you were under the impression that Actor Aamir Khan is Mrs Kareena Kapoor Khan’s favourite co-star, you need to think again.

The actress has just revealed that the tag was not for the superstar but his pillow!

On Aamir Khan’s 55th birthday on Saturday, Kareena shared a glimpse of the actor for his fans on Instagram.

In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping in a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

The actress jokingly wrote: “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s… pillow!”

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting in Punjab for their upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. Unconfirmed reports state the Advait Chandan directorial will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

Source: With Agency Inputs
