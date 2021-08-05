Not Divyanka but Disha Parmar signed for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Mumbai: Divyanka Tripathi has been in the news for quite some time. Her fans have been waiting and wanting to see her back on TV and they got all excited when there were reports of the actress signing the sequel to the very popular TV serial ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.

The actress was rumoured to have been approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, but now she confirmed the news with a development that she has rejected the show.

The reason for this is being said that the actress felt that her and Nakuul Mehta’s pair won’t look great. Now, as per a report by Koimoi, we hear Disha Parmar has been confirmed as the leading lady.

As most know, Disha has been making a lot of noise ever since Rahul Vaidya entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer proposed to her on national television and of course, it was a yes! They got married last month in a grand manner in presence of their loved ones.

All of the limelight has also got Disha Parmar back in demand. The actress was reportedly offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Yes, it happened after Divyanka Tripathi passed the offer. But the good thing is that Disha is now on board for the project.

Another good news is the fact that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will mark Disha Parmar’s reunion with Nakuul Mehta after almost 9 years. The duo was first seen together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The show aired from 2012 to 2014.

Previously, Divyanka Tripathi revealed why she rejected Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 during an Instagram live session.

“As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show’s team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let’s give the look test and see how our pair actually looks onscreen,” she later told TOI.

The original and the first part of Bade Acche Lagte Hai aired in 2011 and it starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles and the show was widely loved by the audience making it run for four consecutive years.