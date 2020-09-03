Not having question hour is against basic structure of Constitution: Owaisi

Hyderabad: Not having question hour in the Parliament’s monsoon session goes against the theory of separation of power which is part of the Constitution of the country, said AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

“I have written a letter to the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla Ji that not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against the theory of separation of power which is part of the basic structure of our Constitution,” Owaisi told ANI here.

“The Parliament is there to make the government of the day accountable for their misdeeds, inactions and to expose them. The whole prestige of the Parliament is with the question hour when the members ask questions and the government has to answer,” he added.

The AIMIM chief said that he had also requested the Speaker to have one day only for question hour and that it could be taken up on the last working day of the Parliament.

“The Speaker can issue a revised bulletin and allow the question hour on at least one working day of four hours,” he said.

The AIMIM chief further said that there were several issues in the country, and the media needs to focus on the thousands of death by suicides which have taken place across the country rather than focusing all their resources on an actor’s death.

“The National Crime records bureau has given data of 2019, wherein NCRB says that 42,480 people have committed suicide in India, from which 32,559 are daily wage labourers and 10,281 are farmers. Is this not an issue to be discussed, are all these debates on the unfortunate death of an actor more important that all these deaths,” he said.

The AIMIM MP said that the Modi government will soon have to answer for all the wrong decisions it has taken, including on the recent standoff with China in Ladakh.

