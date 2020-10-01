Not only victim was raped but also burnt: Mamata slams govt

Siliguri: Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras gangrape case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that “not only the victim was raped, but her body was also burnt“.

“In Uttar Pradesh, not only the victim was raped but her body was burnt too. If there is a crime Police should investigate. What kind of rule is this? Sometimes minorities are tortured, sometimes ‘Dalits’ are tortured and sometimes ‘Adivasis’ are tortured,” Banerjee said referring to the Hathras gangrape incident.

The TMC supremo was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of the ‘Pathashree Abhiyan‘ project.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee in a tweet said, “Have no words to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes.”

Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family.

More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 1, 2020

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of the Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury.

Source: PTI