Not Pakistani, I’m Afghani Pathan: Arshi Khan reveals her nationality

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan recently opened up on her connection with Afghanistan and shared how is getting constantly trolled because people think she from Pakistan who is living in India. In her recent interview, Arshi clarified about her nationality and said that she is not Pakistani but an Indian and her roots are from Afghanistan.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Arshi Khan said that she is Afghani Pathan and her family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. She also added that her grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. “My roots are in Afghanistan even though I was born in India. Many people are under the impression that I am from Pakistan, but I am an Indian citizen with Afghan roots,” the actress-model said.

Arshi Khan also said that she is extremely disturbed with Taliban takeover of Kabul. Major areas in Afghanistan have been overtaken by Taliban, creating a situation of panic and havoc across the country. “I am now worried about the female citizens of the county after Taliban’s rule comes into force. It scares me and gives me goosebumps. I was born there and the thought, if I was one among them, is actually making me scream out of fear.”

She also added that some of her friends and relatives are still in Afghanistan and it’s really hurting her.

Arshi Khan, who hails from a small town in Bhopal, started her journey in showbiz with theatre and made her acting debut with the 2014 Tamil film Malli Mishtu. She first appeared on Bigg Boss 11 and alsp participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger along with Rakhi Sawant.