Not the right time to settle political scores: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy today said, “We need to work as ‘Team India’, blurring the difference between Centre and States during these challenging times as we tackle the current crisis due the coronavirus pandemic.”

Addresding a press conference here today he said this was not the time to indulge in politics. The focus of Government’s has to get back the country and the state to normalcy.

Giving out data from the ₹20-lakh crore Central economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week to tackle these unprecedented situation caused due to the pandemic, he described Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that the package was “bogus”, as unfortunate and said his comments and language was deplorable.

Stating KCR’s comments as irresponsible,Mr Kishen Reddy wanted him to closely study the numbers and analyse what they can do before making such “unwanted statements”.

“The problem of migrant workers is huge. We need to work together to take care of them instead of working collaboratively, some are seeking to get political mileage. The government has allocated ₹1.01 lakh crore under the MGNREGS to generate employment,” he said.

Outlining other measures, Mr Kishen Reddy said: that several measures have been initiated for their welfare. Steps have been taken to address MSME problems.”he added

He questioned the way in which the farmers in Telangana are being directed to opt for a certain package, linking it with the Rythu Bandu scheme.

The Union Minister said the Modi government has put forward a series reforms as a part of this stimulus package and these are aimed at boosting not only the economy but also attracting companies to invest in India.

On Monday, KCR had said that the economic package announced by the Centre is like an “empty shell” and a statistical jugglery.

KCR said: “This is not we asked for at a time when the entire world is reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. States had sought monetary boost. Instead, what we have have received is disappointing.”

KCR mentioned that the flexibility brought about by raising the FRBM limit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent and linking this borrowing limit to certain reforms, which States are opposed to, was unfortunate.

He also expressed that the States were treated as subordinates of the Centre.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.