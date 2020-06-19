Not so beautiful; in-laws harassment claims girl’s life

Hyderabad: A newly-wed bride committed suicide due to harassment of her in-laws in Tirumalagiri area.

According to a report, Priyanka (25) was working in call center and married to Bani Endrio. She was in love with Endrio and the duo tied knot three months back.

After her marriage, her in-laws harassing her as she is not so beautiful. They were also comparing her with other members in their relatives and commenting her on her beauty.

During this, Priyanka reportedly got to know that her husband had relation with this ex-girlfriend. When she confronted her husband, he slapped her. Vexed with this all, she committed suicide on Thursday.

Tirumalagiri Police registered a case and started investigation.

Source: Siasat News