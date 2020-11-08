Note-ban anniversary to be observed as ‘betrayal day’: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress will observe the fourth anniversary of demonetisation on Sunday, November 8, 2020 as “Vikshwasghaat Diwas” (Betrayal Day), the party said.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said state Congress units would hold press conferences in all state headquarters “to highlight the suffering of people” due to the note-ban decision.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight.

“On the 4th anniversary of Modi Govt’s disastrous decision of demonetization, Congress will observe tomorrow, 8th Nov as ‘Viswasghaat Diwas’.

“PCCs will hold PCs at State HQs to highlight the agonies and the sufferings of millions of Indians facing even today,” Venugopal said on Twitter.

The Congress party would also launch a “SpeakUp” campaign on social media.

“Continuing with our ‘SpeakUp’ campaign, tomorrow Congress will also run a massive online campaign, i.e. #SpeakUpAgainstDeMoDisaster to reach the masses highlighting the suffering caused by the demonetization,” he said.

Earlier, the Congress observed “Betrayal Day” on May 26 for the completion of four years of the BJP-led government. The Congress also held dharnas, protests in every district of the country to expose the BJP for its betrayal of people’s trust. The Congress will raise all issues due to which the common man is troubled by this government.

Source: With PTI Inputs