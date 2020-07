Noted NRI personality Nasir Ali Khan passes away,

Hyderabad: Noted NRI personality Naser Ali Khan, 62 years son of Late Mohammed Ilyas khan had passed away on Thursday (July 9).

Naser Ali Khan had served in Research and Maintenance department of Kabaah. He majorly worked in the maintenances cell of Kabbah’s pillar. He used to be present in gusul e kaaba every year.

Nasir is survived by 4 daughters and 2 sons. Son Zakir Ali khan and brother Mohsin Ali khan had requested for prayers.

Tafeen would be performed after Namaz-e- Asar, in Dargah shah raju qattal hussaini, Misrigunj

Contact numbers: 7799614844 (Zakir) and 9390307963 (Mohsin Khan)