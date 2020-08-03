Nothing to worry, will be discharged soon: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Allaying fears about his health after testing Covid positive, an upbeat Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday assured people that there was “nothing to worry about” and he would be discharged from the hospital soon.

“There is nothing to worry about. I will be discharged soon and start work,” said Yediyurappa in Kannada in a video message played in all the local news channels across the state.

After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes & blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance & take all precautions to fight Corona. pic.twitter.com/kmrIkJ02Cq — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 3, 2020

Yediyurappa, 77, and his daughter B.Y. Padmavati who also tested positive, are under treatment at a private hospital here though they are asymptomatic with mild symptoms of the virus.

Assuring the people that he was doing fine, the Chief Minister said doctors had conducted required tests and observed no complications.

“I will recover soon. I am in touch with all officials since Sunday to ensure that the government works are not affected. I also spoke to senior officials earlier in the day,” he said.

Yediyurappa also thanked BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Prime Minister and JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, opposition Congress leader Siddaramaih and seers of mutts for praying for his speedy recovery.

He also urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.

In a related development, state Home Minister Basavar Bommai and new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant have decided to undergo self-quarantine, as they in contact with Yediyurappa on Friday and Saturday.

Source: IANS