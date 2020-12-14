Notice to Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha in plea against ‘Ashram’

Jaipur, Dec 14 : A court in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has issued notice to Bollywood producer and director Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol in a case filed against their ‘Ashram’ web series playing on OTT platforms.

Issuing the notice, the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court scheduled the next hearing on January 11.

Advocate Khush Khandelwal said he had moved the court against Jha’s web series in which Bobby Deol is portrayed as a godman and Hindu gurus have been shown as rapists and drug traffickers. This web series has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, he claimed.

Khandelwal said that he tried filing an FIR with the Kudi police station, but was unsuccessful and hence, moved the court.

The web series “Ashram” has had two sessions and its third season will be coming soon.

Source: IANS

