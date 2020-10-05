Nourish yourself with these ‘fruitful’ nutrients

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANSlife) “Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the maxim during his ‘Mann ki Baat session a few days back, which signifies that mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of our food intake. With the COVID – 19 cases on the rise, good nutrition is critical for ones survival and for maintaining a better quality of life. National Nutrition Month 2020, aims at throwing light on the importance of ‘Eating right bite by bite.

Common nutrient deficiencies in India:

Micronutrients – The Vitamins and Minerals that our body needs in small quantities are most often neglected which results in ‘Nutritional Deficiencies’. These deficiencies are seldom recognized. However, some studies have shown that 80 to 90 percent of Adult Indians suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, 50 to 60 percent are affected by anemia, others being Vitamin B12 and Folate. As much as these deficiencies are getting onto the adults, they are equally affecting the younger ones. 1 in 5 children are being diagnosed with Child Obesity and nearly half of under-5 child mortality is attributable to Under nutrition. A child must be provided with essential nutrients so they don’t face immunity problems at a later stage.

While veggies are a great source of nutrients- its fruits that will save you the cooking hassle! Kimaye Health lists down a few fruits that could help you achieve good nutrition levels.

List of 5 fruits you could be missing out on:

Orange – The pandemic’s biggest mystery is our very own immune system and what better than an Orange could help us save the day. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin C and Folate, Orange makes for a perfect dose of daily nutrition, certainly not the one that you should miss!

Pomegranates – Pomegranate high on Vitamin C, A & E, with Ruby red seeds that match the color of your blood. Did you know that 100 gm of pomegranate contains 0.3 mg of iron? Yes, the iron-rich fruit, is one of the most common recommendations for fighting anemia (iron deficiency).

Banana -The fruit that’s never out of vogue. Easiest to find, sweetest to taste, apart from all the good that it does to your body Bananas are widely referred to as the ‘ Superfruit’ high in potassium, vitamin B6 & Folate help in maintaining a healthy blood glucose level.

Apples -An apple a day keep the doctor away! A delicious source of Iron & suitable when it comes to giving your low hemoglobin levels a boost.

Strawberries – What’s good for you but also good to taste? Yes, the Strawberries- beautiful red fruits with seeds on the outside grace the planet with their taste & beauty. Strawberries are rich in Iron & Vitamin C (helps in the absorption of Iron). We do love the berries, berry much!

While all kinds of vegetables and fruits are equally essential for nutrients, you can start with these for their sweet-snacky nature. It’s time to give up on all that junk food and turn to a nutritious, yet tasty diet. The only way to achieve a healthy body and mind is to tread the path of good nutrition. So make the most of this Nutrition month by carving your food habits into a fruitful-nutritious lifestyle!

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.