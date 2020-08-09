Now ‘boat ambulance’ service to be launched in Maharashtra

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 8:37 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 9 : The Maharashtra government has given the green signal for launching a “boat ambulance-cum-mobile medical unit” service between Mumbai and Raigad, on an experimental basis, an official said here on Sunday.

The tendering process has been cleared for the service – which was due to be launched before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown – between the Gateway of India (Mumbai) and Mandwa Jetty (Raigad) on the mainland.

Minister of State for Industries and Raigad Guardian Minister, Aditi Tatkare said that the boat ambulance will be a speedboat which can accommodate an ambulance to shift patients from Raigad or Ratnagiri requiring urgent medicare at hospitals in Mumbai.

The approximately hour-long voyage will help slash the crucial two-three hours or the ‘golden hours’ which the patients from these two areas have to currently spend travelling by road to Mumbai.

The government will select an agency which will procure the requisite vessel, equipment, medical supplies, staff, etc and it will provide the operational expenses for the project, to be implemented initially for one year under the supervision of the National Health Mission.

The Health Department’s permission will be sought for appointing doctors, nurses, ventilator operators, etc while the expenses will be mobilised through the Finance Department and the District Planning & Development Council.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

