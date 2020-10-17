Now, Sivasankar shifted to state-run hospital for ‘back problem’ (Ld)

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 : Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar on Saturday underwent an angiography that revealed he had no cardiac issues, but later he complained of back pain problem and was shifted to the state-run Medical College Hospital here.

Earlier in the day, a medical bulletin issued by a private hospital where he was admitted since Friday night said that an angiography revealed he had no cardiac issues but after he complained of a bad back, further examination found that he had a lumbar disc prolapse and required more medical attention. Hence, an opinion from a higher centre was needed, the hospital added.

When Sivasankar — who was Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister before his suspension — was put in an ambulance to ferry him to the medical college hospital, a scuffle broke out between the media persons and those wheeling him out after they tried to prevent photographers from taking pictures.

The social media was abuzz with reactions on the development.

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary MT Ramesh dubbed the goings-on a “drama”, adding that Sivasankar’s sudden sickness was as per the script prepared by the CPI-M.

“Things have heated up in the probe and it’s all going to go to the next level. All this drama is to prevent such scenario… many more faintings and hospital admissions are on the cards,” Ramesh remarked.

The former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was taken to a hospital on Friday night soon after the Customs official visited his residence to take him for questioning in the gold smuggling case.

It was said that had he not been taken to hospital, in all likelihood, he would have been taken to the Customs office here and his arrest recorded before his transfer to the Customs headquarters in Kochi.

The IAS officer has been questioned by the Customs, the National Investigation Agency, and the Enforcement Directorate ever since the gold smuggling case surfaced on July 5.

He was asked to present himself before the Customs officials for further questioning on Friday, but when he said he was unwell, the Customs officials went to his residence. When they decided to take him along for questioning, Sivasankar claimed he was feeling unwell and was taken to the hospital.

The Kerala High Court, acting on an anticipatory bail plea of Sivasankar, had ordered the ED not to arrest him till Friday next, when the court will hear his plea in detail.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.