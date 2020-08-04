Now you can use Google Chrome to quickly create PDF

New Delhi, Aug 3 : You can now easily create a free Adobe Acrobat PDF from any Microsoft Office or image file simply by typing PDF.new into Chrome and uploading the desired file, thanks to a collaboration between Google and Adobe.

One can also type Sign.new into the browser to create a PDF form that you can fill, sign, save, and send.

If you have a massive PDF file that you just need to make manageable, one can type CompressPDF.new to reduce its file size for easy sending or sharing.

All you need to do is drag and drop a document and watch it transform into a high-quality, professional-looking PDF, Adobe said in a blog post.

And, if you want to easily create stand out social media content with Adobe Spark Post, just type Create.new into the browser and you are immediately taken into Spark where you can unleash your creative potential.

One can start designing from thousands of templates, and choose from millions of images, icons, and stickers, in addition to your own logos, colours, and fonts.

In addition to the .new shortcuts, Adobe is launching a plethora of free PDF actions this year — giving everyone access to 20 free, super simple Acrobat online tools in 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.