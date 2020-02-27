NPR exercise to be put on hold in Telangana

A+ A-

Hyderabad: What comes as a major relief for the Muslims and poor people of Telangana, the State government has decided to put on hold the National Population Register (NPR) work for the time being.

As reported by the New Indian Express, the TRS government would move a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to implement the old format of NPR, instead of the revised one proposed for 2020 Census.

With reference to the sources close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the New Indian Express stated that the TRS government was against the new format of the NPR.

According to sources, government would adopt another resolution suggesting the Centre to dispense with the new format of NPR in the forthcoming budget session of the Legislature, along with a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The State government has opposed the CAA in the parliament and it also wants to take up the NPR work in old format without the objectionable questions.

West Bengal and Kerala have decided to put NPR work on hold and Telangana would follow suit. The sources added that though the States cannot stop the NPR work, the move to stop all the activities with regard to NPR would bring some pressure on the Centre to make some modifications in the new NPR format.

Meanwhile, a senior IAS officer issuing orders to carry out NPR work when TS has decided to put it on hold was shunted out of the GAD some time ago.